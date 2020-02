New film features Alpine actors

Many films, both classic and contemporary, have been shot around the Big Bend area, a place well-known for attracting actors, artists, musicians, and writers. A new film, Marfa Ghost Stories, will be released later this year and will feature both Sul Ross State University theatre students and Hollywood actors.

Austin based writer and director Tony Morris, a classical musician with over 20 years of broadcasting experience, is excited to work with the promising students he refers to as “world class talent.” The students were also featured in the pre-production trailer shot around six months ago in Marfa and Shafter, and the full-length movie will start shooting May 1.