Library owes growth to early pioneers

Since its inception, Alpine Public Library has always been an integral part of the community in Alpine and surrounding towns. Generations have grown up with the library as a valuable resource to achieve educational goals and knowledge of all sorts, and to delight in the vast array of resources available to the public, both children and adults.

What few may know is that the library started as a vision and goal of Bonnie Newell, wife of W. John Newell, proprietor of the Newell Oil Company based in West Texas back in the 1940s. Newell led a women’s study group called El Progreso Club, and she and several of its members embarked on a quest to start Alpine’s first public library. And so it began in 1947 in the back of an Alpine radio repair shop.