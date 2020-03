Beautifying Railroad Park Gardens

For Kathleen Griffith, an Alpine tile and mosaic artist, contributing to the beautification of Railroad Park by having the community demonstrate its creativity is something she is eager to pursue.

Griffith, along with fellow artists Nancy Whitlock and Susan Curry, will share their expertise at a ceramic tile painting workshop on Saturday, March 21 at the Alpine Public Library for the Railroad Park Art Wall Project. Griffith studied the art of tile painting in San Antonio, oil painting in Corpus Christi, and recently has been taking ceramics and oil painting classes at Sul Ross State University. Griffith has also exhibited some of her mosaic work at Chinati Hot Springs near Presidio.