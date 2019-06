CASA selects new director

There’s a new face in town as Veronica Lopez on June 10 assumed her duties as executive director of Frontier CASA in Alpine.

Frontier CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, is a non-profit organization that serves abused and neglected children in Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Pecos, Presidio and Reeves counties. The office is based in Alpine, and provides specially trained community volunteers to represent a child’s best interest in court.