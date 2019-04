Cano testifies in support of border wall study

Brewster County Commissioners Court met on April 3, and heard an update from County Judge Eleazar Cano about his recent trip to Austin to discuss the implications of a border wall in Brewster County.

Cano said he offered testimony in support of House Bill 990, introduced by Dist. 119 State Representative (D-San Antonio) Roland Gutierrez. If passed, the bill would have the Texas Water Development Board and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality conduct a study on the effects of a border wall on storm drainage, along with other environmental concerns.