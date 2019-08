Histories entwine at new exhibit

Magdalena House is one of nine buildings in the historic Castolon compound at Big Bend National Park, located along the park’s southwest boundary, and it will be reopening this fall with new exhibits.

Earlier this year, wildfires destroyed the barracks containing La Harmonia store and visitor center, along with the historic latrine, but the other buildings were saved. The entire area remains closed to the public, but is on track to reopen Nov. 1, according to Park Ranger Jennette Jurado.