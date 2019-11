Big Boy to stop in Alpine

Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014, one of the world’s largest steam locomotives, is celebrating the 150 th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s completion with a tour across the Southwest.

On Nov. 1 at around 6:30 p.m., the train will stop in Alpine at the intersection of Tom Lackey Lane and Heil Road, and will depart on Nov. 2 at around 9 a.m. Visitors will not be allowed to board the train, but it will be parked for viewing and photographs.