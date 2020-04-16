Staying entertained Big Bend style

Now that area residents are spending more time at home, there are still ways to get a taste of the Big Bend. These movies are available for viewing on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Roku, Vudu, or other popular streaming video services.
“All the Pretty Horses” (2000) - Partly filmed in Big Bend National Park. Starring Matt Damon, Penélope Cruz, and Henry Thomas. The year is 1949. A young Texan named John Grady finds himself without a home after his mother sells the ranch where he has spent his entire life. Lured south of the border by the romance of cowboy life and the promise of a fresh start, Grady and his pals embark on an adventure that will test their resilience, define their maturity, and change their lives forever.
“Boyhood” (2014) - Starring Patricia Arquette, Ellar Coltrane, and Ethan Hawke. This dramatic film follows a boy and his family over a 12-year period. The boy grows up in Texas with his divorced parents (Ethan Hawke and Patricia Arquette) and charts the rocky terrain of childhood like no other film before. Partly filmed in Big Bend National Park, Terlingua, and the Sul Ross State University parking lot in Alpine.
“Dancer, Texas Pop. 81” (1998) - Comedy-drama film starring Breckin Meyer, Peter Facinelli, Eddie Mills, and Ethan Embry. Four young men graduating from high school are intent on escaping small town life and planning to move to L.A, but not without the townspeople trying to convince them to stay. The movie was filmed in Fort Davis and the Tri-County area.
“No Country for Old Men” - (2007) Crime, drama, and thriller starring Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Woody Harrelson. A West Texas hunter stumbles upon a bloody scene of a drug deal gone bad, and takes off with $2 million dollars he found in a briefcase, all while being chased by a psychopath. Tommy Lee Jones plays the sheriff.
“Giant” (1956) - American epic Western drama set in Marfa. Starring Rock Hudson, Elizabeth Taylor, and James Dean. This film tracks the lives of a family on a sprawling ranching empire in Texas. The classic movie was filmed on the Ryan Ranch west of Marfa. Starring James Dean as a rancher turned oil tycoon, clashing with Texas cattle rancher Rock Hudson and wife, played by Elizabeth Taylor.
“Fandango” (1985) - Starring Kevin Costner, Judd Nelson, and Chuck Bush. Filmed in Alpine, Fort Davis, Lajitas, Marathon, Marfa, and Big Bend Ranch State Park. Set in 1971, five college buddies and fraternity brothers from the University of Texas take a road trip that takes them across the Mexican border, all while facing uncertain futures.
“Flesh and Bone” (1993) - Thriller/drama starring Meg Ryan, Dennis Quaid, James Caan, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Partly filmed in Marfa. In the early 60s, a young boy is taken in by a West Texas family. He claims that he’s lost, and the family cares for him. However, his criminal father enters the house to rob it, gunning down everyone except a baby girl. Thirty years later, the boy has grown into a man, and meets the woman connected to the bloody event from years past.
