Fugitive shuts down AISD schools

All three Alpine ISD campuses were on precautionary lockdown Wednesday when a suspect escaped custody at around 12:30 p.m. while being transported to Brewster County Jail.

Pedro Olivas, 40, a Mexican citizen from Ojinaga in the U.S. illegally, had been charged with human smuggling, a federal offense. He was being transported to the jail on May 21 by a Homeland Security Investigations officer.