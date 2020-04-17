Alpine ISD statement

District Closure for Remainder of 2019-2020 School Year
On Friday, April 17, 2020, Governor Greg Abbott issued a new Executive Order closing all schools through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Our guidance from Education Commissioner, Mike Morath, is that schools are required to push out instruction until we reach the required 75,600 minutes of instruction. Based on this requirement, Alpine ISD we will continue to push out instruction to our students. Curbside meals will continue to be served at the Alpine Elementary School campus. Our anticipated end of school year date is May 28, 2020.
Decisions about end of year activities, including graduation, will be made in the next few weeks. We understand the importance of these events and want to honor our students to extent allowed in our current situation.
We will share any updated guidance that is provided by our state leadership. Alpine ISD remains committed to the health and safety of our students, staff, families, and the community of Alpine. Thank you for your support and understanding.
