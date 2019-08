Texas ranchers bring livestock for rodeo

No rodeo can run without livestock, and Big Bend Ranch Rodeo is no different. From steers, to bucking horses, to sheep, livestock providers bring in the animals that play the games.

Alpine residents James and Jan Dyer have a long association with ranching, having established Rancho Espuela Cattle Company in the 1960s on land west of Fort Davis. The couple met while both attended Sul Ross State University, married, and moved to the Dyer family ranch in Baird. Their love of the Big Bend brought them back, and their ranch provides heifers for team sorting and Ranch Horse Association of America competitions.