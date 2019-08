Garza out as city manager

Jessica Garza is out as the Alpine city manager, and Rod Ponton is in as the new city attorney.

The City of Alpine held its regular meeting at the Civic Center on Aug. 6 with two hotly contested issues on the table. In a 3-2 vote, the council favored terminating Garza effective immediately. Before the termination vote, the council selected Rod Ponton as new city attorney, but not without some debate. Ponton served as Alpine city attorney from 2005-2012, and currently serves as city attorney for Balmorhea, Pecos, and Presidio.