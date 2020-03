Zimmer revisits revitalization plan

The City of Alpine held its regular city council meeting on March 3 and one of the main topics of discussion was the status of the downtown area.

City Manager Erik Zimmer looked back at the 2017 City of Alpine Vision Plan, a detailed study that presented plans and concepts for developing and revitalizing the city’s historic downtown district and its tourism potential. Among some of the key items that Zimmer discussed were bringing a special events center to attract tourists, enhancing pedestrian access by improving sidewalks and street crossings, developing additional parking, and increasing overnight accommodations.