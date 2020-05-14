Cano urges continued diligence

A wide assortment of local businesses have reopened over the past week as Brewster County begins to recover economically from severe restrictions imposed by all levels of government to hold the coronavirus at bay.
With no active COVID-19 cases right now in Brewster County, Judge Eleazar Cano this week requested from the state and received permission to expand opening capacity to 50%, up from the original 25% allowed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders.
“First and foremost, I think the actions we took early on are paying off,” said Cano. “A total of one positive is a pretty good indicator that being aggressive early paid off in the end,” said Cano. “We’re stepping away from it as far as the government is concerned, and empowering the community to be proactive and continue with precautions. It’s going to be a matter of not becoming lax to the point where we end up in trouble.”
Alpine High School seniors will get to celebrate after all as AISD Superintendent Becky McCutchen this week announced graduation ceremonies would take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 5 at Buck Stadium.
“We feel it’s incredibly important to honor our graduating seniors, and we understand how important this event is to the students and their families and friends, as well as the community,” said McCutchen. “This graduating class had its senior year unexpectedly cut short, and we want to make this event as special for them as we can.”
The seniors will also get to march in their graduation parade on Friday, May 29. Parade line up starts at 7 p.m. in the Buck Stadium parking lot, and the parade begins at 7:30 p.m.
All activities will follow Texas Education Agency guidelines.
To the disappointment of many, the Alpine o6 Cowboys 2020 season was canceled as announced May 7 by General Manager Kristin Cavness.
In a statement, Cavness said, “Due to a few states we play still in lockdown because of COVID-19, it leaves us no choice but to cancel this season.”
At Sul Ross State University, Vice President for Budget and Finance Chris Clifford said with the spring semester cut short, students will be refunded meal plan and housing costs from the middle of March to the end of the semester, less any balances owned to the university.
According to Clifford, around 1,600 students enrolled at the Alpine campus would be refunded about $330,000 in housing and dining fees, as well as some campus fees paid by community members who use the university’s recreational and exercise facilities.
Statewide, on May 8 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reopened salons and barbershops with certain restrictions. Gyms will be allowed to reopen on May 18 with restrictions. As of press time, no announcement had yet been made on reopening bars.
The latest numbers show 538,172 Texans have been tested, with 41,048 testing positive, or about 7.6%, and 1,133 deaths, or about 2.7% of those testing positive. Those numbers are the same as or slightly lower than last week’s.
There are currently 17,241 active cases in the state, with 1,725, or about 10%, hospitalized, down from 12% last week.
Locally, several mobile coronavirus testing units had been set up around the Tri-County over the past couple of weeks. So far only one individual tested positive, that in south Brewster County. The individual self quarantined, and has recovered.
As of April 26, 105 people had been tested in Presidio County, all with negative results.
Testing is taking place today in Marfa by appointment only. Tests will be conducted from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Marfa Visitor Center. Call 512-883-2400 for an appointment.
As of press time, there were no active COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County.
With many businesses reopening in Brewster County, for the period April 26-May 9, unemployment claims dropped to 88, from 332 for the previous four-week period.
