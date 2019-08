City considers a rerun

The City of Alpine held its regular council meeting on Aug. 20, and the main topic was hiring a city manager to replace interim manager Cynthia Salas.

Council, Ward 5, Rick Stephens introduced the agenda item, explaining that the process would take three to five months. City attorney Rod Ponton indicated that in his experience working in different cities over the last 20 years, that it would take six months to come to a thoughtful decision.