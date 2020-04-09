Trappings sale to be held online

In an effort to protect the community from the spread of the coronavirus, Sul Ross State University closed its campus and canceled all university sponsored events, including the 34th Annual Trappings of Texas opening weekend.
Instead, Museum of the Big Bend will host its 2020 Trappings of Texas with an online exhibit and sale, featuring 104 items by 43 artists.
To promote the sudden change of plans, Museum Director Mary Bones said postcard notification went out to the Museum’s Trappings mailing list and its general mailing list, and an e-newsletter will be on the way soon with all the details.
All artwork is shown on the Museum website and Museum of the Big Bend Facebook page.
“We’re also promoting this on the Cowboys and Indians Facebook marketplace, and we’ll have all the works on the Western Art and Architecture webpage as well,” said Bones. “We’re going to promote to help our artists sell their work, and other sites will promote to a larger audience.”
To purchase artwork, visit museumofthebigbend.com/trappings-of-texas/. Sales begin April 16 at noon Central Daylight Time. There will be no bidding this year, and all artwork will be sold on a first come, first served basis.
Unlike Trappings past when no art was released until the show was over, this year once a piece is purchased, it will be sent to the buyer right away.
As work sells, artists will add more, refreshing the exhibit and adding interest for buyers to come back and look again, perhaps generating more interest and more sales said Bones.
“Unique times create unique situations,” she said. “This is our major fundraiser. This is what helps support the Museum in so many ways. It also supports the artists and these working cattle people.”
The exhibit and sale dates will extend through the summer, and a closing reception and ranch roundup party will be held in the fall. Updates will be posted to the Museum website as plans develop. An announcement will be sent closer to the event dates.
“Come look at the works for sale,” Bones urged. “It’s a beautiful show, and consider having a beautiful piece of art or a great piece of cowboy gear in your home.”
