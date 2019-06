USO hall keeps memories alive

Marfa is well known for its art scene, but another legacy adds to its historical heritage - the World War II era U.S. Army Air Forces and the men and women who brought cherished memories to the town.

The Army Air Field emerged in 1942 when the War Department selected Marfa as a site for training U.S. Army Air Corps pilots, one of several across Texas. During the 1940s, the flight school was located nine miles east of town near today’s Marfa Lights Visitor Center.