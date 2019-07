Better power coming to Marathon

Brewster County Commissioners Court held a special meeting on July 16 at the Marathon Community Center. The main topic of discussion was the AEP Texas update on improvements to the area’s power lines.

Present at the meeting were Gricelda Calzada, external affairs manager for the AEP San Angelo office; Kevin Pool, senior engineer for AEP; Eddie Pallarez, supervisor of Distribution Systems for the AEP Marfa office; and Bart Rosenquist, customer representative for AEP in San Angelo. AEP chose Wisconsin-based electrical contractor Michel’s Power for the project that will continue until mid-November.