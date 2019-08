New cowboy poetry gathering now official

From the ashes of the now-defunct Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering, the newly formed Lone Star Cowboy Poetry Gathering rose for its first official meeting.

Bob Saul, a business owner from Fort Worth with many years of non-profit consulting experience, presided over the July 23 meeting at Museum of the Big Bend in Alpine. He offered recommendations to the 15 attendees about selecting officers, financial considerations, and compliance with Texas statutes.