Alpine ISD approves LED lighting systems

Alpine ISD jumped on the energy friendly bandwagon on Dec. 18 as the Board of Trustees approved a complete change in the district-wide lighting systems.

Justin Toon, a representative of Fort Worth-based Aquila Environmental, addressed trustees about design and implementation of projects that would bring significant dollar savings to Alpine ISD by installing LED light fixtures throughout its buildings and classrooms. Aquila services school districts throughout the state, along with luxury hotels, and industry and businesses around the state.