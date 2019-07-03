default avatar
Border Patrol to swear in new chief

Posted: Wednesday, July 3, 2019 8:00 am

U.S. Border Patrol, Big Bend Sector, Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak will be sworn into office on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. during a formal change of command ceremony. Family, friends, colleagues, and local dignitaries are invited to attend as Hudak recites the oath of office and formally assumes command of the Big Bend Sector.

The ceremony will take place in the Espino conference room on the campus of Sul Ross State University in Alpine.

