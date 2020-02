Court debates tourist issues

Brewster County Commissioners held a regular meeting on Feb. 12 and County Judge Eleazar Cano and Commissioner, Pct. 2, Sara Allen Colando had a steady exchange of opinions about the topic of the health and safety of South Brewster County visitors.

Cano expressed deep concern about liability issues, saying, “What if somebody has a heart attack or gets bitten by a snake or a spider? In the type of society that we live in, liability is everywhere. We are collecting hotel-motel money. In talking to the attorneys, there is some culpability for the county to do everything we can within our control.”