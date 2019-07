Unique museum graces Marfa

History buffs and World War II enthusiasts in the Big Bend are fortunate to have a unique museum in Marfa that offers a special glimpse at one of the most destructive and longest running conflicts ever.

Author and Marfa native William Kim Thornsburg owns the Historic Ship Model Studio, featuring World War II era model ships and mementos from the Holocaust. The museum opened in July 2018. Thornsburg is the son of long-time Marfa pharmacist Russell Thornsburg. Thornsburg recalls his childhood days when he would run over to Presidio County Sheriff Ernest Barnett’s home.