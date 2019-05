Elementary school gets new principal

At its regular meeting on May 15, the Alpine ISD Board of Trustees approved Verl O’Bryant as the new elementary school principal, replacing interim principal Conrad Arriola. He will assume his duties on June 3.

O'Bryant is currently a counselor at Ruidoso High School in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Alpine ISD Superintendent Becky McCutchen said O'Bryant had a wealth of experience, both within the district and in other Texas schools. Arriola will remain onboard for the remainder of the 2018-2019 school year.