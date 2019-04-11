Bucks and Lady Bucks qualify for Area Championships

Eleven boys and 13 girls from Alpine High School qualified for the Area Championship in track and field held in Sonora on April 16. While some competitors sailed through as expected, others had to put up some of their best times and finished in the top four at the District Championships in Crane on April 4.

Buck Kylie Penders has not only set a high standard for herself, but she has pushed some of her teammates as well. While Penders won the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, Deaana Payne finished second in the 100-meter and also qualified for Area, as did fourth place runner Aissa Garcia.

“I got a bad start, but once I got to the third hurdle, I started picking up my pace,” said Payne. “Kylie was in front of me. She pushes me to get better times.”

All six relay teams qualified for the next stage, and both 4x00-meter teams finished second. While it’s not the same as traditional team sports, junior Victoria Carrasco sees some similarities.

“They’re both about technique, but the 4x100 reminds me of volleyball because of the adrenaline rush,” said Carrasco.

Carrasco had the second best high jump of the day, and also qualified in the 100-meter dash.

The top finishers for the boys were Shane Wise who won the 300-meter hurdles, and Julio Estrada with the longest discus throw. Aaron Fellows was only .04 seconds behind the winner of the 200-meter dash, while Griffin Carlin and Alden Rodriguez were second and third in the 100-meter race.

Some freshmen are already making waves for the varsity team. Angelique Fox finished third in the 200-meter dash, and Jayden Canaba and Aiden Morrissey both qualified in hurdling events.

Sophomores Danni Akers and Texas Sablatura each finished among the top pole vaulters, along with junior Travis Ruckman. Akers also advanced in the triple jump, as did Sablatura in the shot put.

“It means a lot,” Payne said as track and field season reaches its zenith. “I like making my parents proud.”